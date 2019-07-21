EFFINGHAM — A crowd of nearly 40 women took a step back in time Saturday as they heard the stories of five prominent women in Effingham County's history during the Effingham County Museum's annual Ladies' Tea Party.
Mary Ellen Eversman donned a black evening gown and matching hat in her portrayal of her relative, Alice M. Eversman, an internationally acclaimed opera singer hailing from Effingham. Mary Ellen Eversman spoke as her late relative and wove the tale of the singer's rise to international stardom.
Mary Ellen Eversman told the audience that her relative saw her first taste of the spotlight in 1910 when she was asked to step in as the lead role in the Italian opera "Aida."
"The Chicago Opera Company was performing Giuseppe Verdi's opera 'Aida' in Washington D.C. I was at home in my apartment in Washington D.C., having just returned three hours before from Paris, France," Mary Ellen Eversman said, portraying her relative. "I had received a phone call from the director of the musical. He had arrived at the theater just a few hours before the performance, and the director told me that the well-established, dramatic soprano Carmen Melis — born in Italy — had called and informed him that due to an unforeseen disposition, she would not be appearing.
"He asked me if I could fulfill the role of Aida, the principle performer in 'Aida'. I told him 'that would be perfectly lovely.'"
Mary Ellen Eversman said Alice attended Sacred Heart School in Effingham as a child, and after years of performing across Europe and in the northeast United States, Alice opened her own opera institutions to teach others the art form.
Nancy Broom Liss also portrayed a relative of hers with historical significance. Dressed in a striped, ruffled skirt, long sleeved black blouse and a matching sun hat, Broom Liss told the story of Kate Clutter, the nanny to President Abraham Lincoln's children in their time at the White House.
Although she was not an Effingham native, Broom Liss said Clutter later moved to Effingham following Lincoln's assassination in 1865. Clutter was originally from Washington D.C. where her father worked in the Bureau of Engraving, Broom Liss said.
It was through her father's job that she became acquainted with the Lincolns and eventually became their nanny. Broom Liss said that Clutter quickly became a favorite of Tad Lincoln.
"After the president was assassinated and passed, things changed, of course, dramatically. I had been very fond of Tad, and he chose me as his favorite nanny," Broom Liss said as Clutter. "At the time, it was customary to make jewelry out of a relative's hair or your pet's hair, and little Tad gifted me his favorite ring that was made out of his pony's tail. I treasure that ring today."
Broom Liss said Clutter moved to Effingham in late 1865 to take care of her sister's children after her sister's passing. Clutter would remain in Effingham until she visited East St. Louis for a surgery to remove a tumor; Clutter would spend her final days in East St. Louis as she died from complications of the surgery.
Volunteer Civil War nurse Mary Newcomb came to life through Susan Temple. Temple told the audience of Newcomb's desire to follow her husband on the western front as he fought in the Civil War. Newcomb's son lived in Effingham, and she and her husband, Hiram, lived in Chicago at the on-set of the war.
Through her travels with her husband, she became a self-taught nurse who tended to wounded soldiers. Hiram was injured in the war, and as the two were about to embark on a medical ship to help other wounded soldiers, Temple said Hiram ended up passing away.
Temple said Hiram's last words to Mary inspired her to keep helping the wounded soldiers she was so passionate throughout her life.
"His last words to me were not concern for himself or family. He simply said to me 'Mary, go back and take care of those boys. They need you.' So, I did," Temple said in her portrayal of Mary Newcomb.
Temple said the Newcombs are buried in Oak Ridge Cemetery in Effingham.
Tea party participants also were treated to a performance by Jo Thomas, who captured Ada Kepley's fiery personality perfectly. Thomas said Kepley was the first female law school graduate, a fervent prohibitionist and an Effingham native.
Thomas said Kepley applied for the Illinois Bar Association but was denied a lawyer's license in a time when women were not allowed to practice law. After Kepley's home in what is now downtown Effingham burnt down, Thomas said Kepley moved to her farm in Wildcat Hollow in Mason where she spent the rest of her days.
Kepley is also buried at Oak Ridge Cemetery.
Linda Ruholl portrayed Marjorie Scaife, a public health nurse and supervisory RN with the first Effingham County Health Department. Ruholl said Scaife brought the in-home baby delivery service to the county after St. Anthony Hospital burned down in 1949.
Ruholl said Scaife, a Springfield native, was the first to recognize the need for in-home neonatal services following the hospital fire. The need was so great that just the day after the fire, Scaife and the in-home delivery team delivered three babies.
Ruholl said the in-home delivery service continued until 1954 when St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital was completed.
Museum Vice President Jane Ries said the tea party would not have been possible without Mary Ellen Eversman, Broom Liss, Thomas, Temple, Ruholl and the tea party committee.
