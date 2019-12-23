On December 23, 2019 at 7:37am, the Effingham City Police Department responded to a residence in Effingham regarding an unresponsive female. Abbot EMS also responded and found the female deceased. The Coroner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene. The deceased female was identified as Cynthia Kissiar, 52, originally from Buchanan, Michigan.
Initial investigation indicated there is no foul play involved, however an autopsy is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 26, at 9 a.m. to determine the cause of death.
Effingham City Police Department Patrol and Detective Section assisted in the investigation.
The investigation continues by the Coroner’s Office.
