On Thursday at approximately 3 a.m., the Watson Fire Protection District was dispatched to 3628 N 1500th St., the home of Doug and Carol Hewkin and their four children, for a residential structure fire.
Information provided indicated the home was becoming engulfed in flames and a female was trapped in a bedroom.
Three deputies from the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office arrived just prior to fire personnel, and they were able to remove the female victim from the residence via the bedroom window. The bedroom was consumed in fire a short time after her removal.
Upon arrival of WFPD personnel, the mobile home was fully involved in fire from one end of the residence to the other. One crew began attacking the fire while another crew assessed and attended to the injured victims. Abbott EMS later arrived to treat those injured.
Carol Hewkin was flown by Air Evac Lifeteam to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana. Doug Hewkin and one female juvenile were transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital by Abbott EMS. A family member, who lives next door, was also injured while trying to assist Carol exit the home. He was flown by ARCH Air Medical to Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana.
Automatic aid was received from Effingham Fire Department and Shumway Fire Protection District. Edgewood Bi-County Fire Protection District was requested with a tender to provide additional water. Norris Electric Coop also assisted on scene.
The home and its contents were a total loss. The fire is being investigated by the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but did originate in the kitchen area.
The temperature with wind chill at the time of the fire was in the low to mid-teens, creating icy conditions during firefighting operations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.