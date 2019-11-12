A Raymond woman was killed Monday in Fayette County after her vehicle collided with a semitruck, according to the Illinois State Police.

Authorities said Kimberly A. Hopper, 44, was traveling on Illinois Route 128 at County Road 350 East at 12:28 p.m. when she lost control of her 2015 Chrysler 200 due to road conditions.

Hopper drove into the oncoming lane of traffic and struck a 2007 Freightliner semitruck tractor-trailer driven by Kenneth E. Dothager, 52, of Shobonier. Hopper died as a result of the accident.

Authorities said a 10-year-old female passenger in Hopper’s vehicle was transported from the scene for treatment of injuries. Dothager was not injured in the accident.

 

