A 54-year-old woman died Friday on Interstate-70 near a Vandalia exit after the vehicle she was in struck the cab of a truck that was driven by an Altamont man, according to Illinois State Police.
Police said a Peterbilt truck-tractor driven by Jordan Nelson, 30, of Altamont, was westbound on I-70 at milepost 61 at about 6:20 a.m. when it was forced off the south side of the roadway into the median by an unknown semi it was passing. The cab of Nelson’s truck partially blocked the left lane of the interstate, police said.
A Chevrolet passenger car driven by Steven L. Kelly, 56, of Pekin, Illinois, was behind Nelson, passing another vehicle, when it struck Nelson’s cab. Kelly and a passenger, Alesia Kelly, 54, also of Pekin, were airlifted to St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, where Alesia Kelly later died.
Nelson was cited for imporper lane usage, according to police.
