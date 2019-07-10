Woman injured in car accident

EFFINGHAM — A female driver was injured Wednesday afternoon when a pickup truck failed to yield to her at the intersection of Keller Drive and Avenue of Mid-America, according to Assistant Fire Chief Matt Kulesza.
Kulesza said that around 3:10 p.m., the female driver of a silver Toyota SUV had a green light at the intersection at which she was going north, and a driver of a blue Chevrolet truck also had a green light at which the driver was heading south. He said the driver of the truck did not yield to the driver of the SUV, causing the two to collide head-on.
The female driver was transported to HSHS St. Anthony's Memorial Hospital by Abbott EMS for injuries caused by the air bag and steering wheel, Kulesza said. Kulesza did not identify the drivers of either vehicles.
Assisting the Effingham Fire Department on scene was Abbott EMS and the Effingham Police Department. Kulesza said the fire department helped with road blockage and assisted with the injured driver.
Kulesza said citations will be issued, but he was not aware of the nature of the citations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.