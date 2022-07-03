A 58-year-old Shelbyville woman died Friday after her wheelchair was struck by truck-tractor at the intersection of Main Street and Illinois Route 128, according to Illinois State Police.
The accident happened at about 1:50 p.m. when Shannon D. Watkins was stopped in her wheelchair at the intersection. As Michael L. Snow, 53, of Charleston, made a right turn in his 2020 International truck-tractor, Watkins entered the roadway and was struck by the trailer, police said.
Watkins was transported to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
