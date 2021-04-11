Two drivers were injured and a passenger is dead following an accident in Effingham County early Sunday morning, according to Illinois State Police.
A bronze 2012 GMC Terrain driven by Andrew E. Welter, 33, of Altamont, was westbound on U.S. 40 near 900th St. when he crossed over into the eastbound lane. An eastbound black 2016 Ford Fiesta driven by Mara D. Ferguson, 28, of Charleston, swerved to the left but still collided with Welter's vehicle head on. The accident occurred at 12:16 a.m.
Both drivers were transported by ambulance to area hospitals with injuries that were not life threatening. The front-seat passenger in Welter's vehicle, Alyssa M. Rhodes, 29, of Charleston, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Welter was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol, improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
The Illinois State Police Traffic Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the accident.
