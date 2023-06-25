A Frankfort woman appears to have died from natural causes, not drowning, after the Effingham County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an unresponsive female at Lake Sara at approximately 1:53 p.m. Saturday, according to the Effingham County Coroner’s Office.
A press release from Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes states the female and her friends were staying at a private residence along Shumway Cove.
The friends advised the female was entering the water from the dock ladder when she suffered a medical emergency. Her friends who were on the dock at the time assisted in getting her on a water mat and called 911.
The female was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital, where she was pronounced deceased at 3:01 p.m.
The female was identified as Urianus L. Gray, 54, of Frankfort, Illinois.
Preliminary information revealed no injuries or trauma to the deceased individual. Information from her friends and husband indicated she had several medical issues. According to Rhodes, Gray did not drown at Lake Sara but appears to have died of natural causes.
Other agencies responding to the scene were Shumway Fire Protection District and Rural Med EMS.
Medical records were requested. The Effingham County Coroner’s Office continues to investigate the death.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.