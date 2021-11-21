An Effingham woman and child were seriously injured when the vehicle they were in struck a deer in Effingham Thursday.
Lisa M. Lauritzen, 42, was driving a white 2019 Ford Expedition west on East Fayette Avenue when a deer ran onto the roadway. Lauritzen swerved left to avoid the deer and left the roadway. The vehicle struck the deer and an embankment before becoming airborne and landing on its side. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle. The vehicle continued to roll and came to rest on the passenger side. The accident occurred at 4:10 p.m.
Lauritzen was transported to Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, with incapacitating injuries while a 9-year-old female was taken to St. Louis Children’s Hospital with incapacitating injuries.
Lauritzen was cited for failure to wear a seat belt.
