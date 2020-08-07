An Effingham woman was charged with DUI after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on East Fayette Road in Summit Township.
A preliminary investigation by the Effingham County Sheriff’s Department said Amanda L. Youngblood, 38, Effingham, was driving a black 2007 Mercury northbound on East Fayette Road in Summit Township at 8:23 p.m. Thursday night when she lost control of her vehicle, entering the southbound lane and crashing head-on into a black Jeep driven by Elizabeth M. Fitzgerald, 42, Effingham.
One 13-year-old passenger in the Fitzgerald vehicle was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of a non-incapacitating injury.
Youngblood was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and driving in the wrong lane.
