A house south of Lake Sara was destroyed Friday after a fire engulfed the residence and injured the woman home at the time.
Officials from the Shumway Fire Department were called to 7256 East 1500th Ave. in the lake’s watershed late Friday afternoon after reports of a structure fire in a two-story home on the property. Only one person was in the home at the time of the fire. She was awakened by smoke coming from the blaze. She soon jumped out the window, breaking a leg and suffering from smoke inhalation.
The team from Shumway was assisted by fire departments in Effingham, Watson, Stewardson, Altamont, Beecher City, St. Elmo, Teutopolis, Montrose and Sigel. Because there was only a single-lane gravel road leading up to the house from the main road, Battalion Chief Justin Quandt of SFD found it difficult to get to and from the residence with the gear needed to fight the blaze.
“Our ability to get back there with apparatus was very limited,” Quandt said. “We had to rely on pumper relays — extending the hose from one engine to the next to relay water from a dump tank that we were able to put at one point in the driveway (so) we could still manage to get trucks turned around, dump water and then go fill.”
Despite their best efforts, the house was a complete loss, with busted windows in the structure leading to higher oxygen levels that sustained the fire and intensified it. The roof would eventually collapse, followed by the decaying of the house from the second story down.
Due to heavy smoke exposure, the injured resident was transported via helicopter to a Level 1 trauma center. She was in stable condition and able to communicate with emergency responders.
