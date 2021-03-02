A New Orleans woman was arrested after police found a large amount of suspected meth during a traffic stop.
At approximately 8:50 p.m. Monday, Effingham police initiated a traffic stop in the 1600 block of West Fayette Avenue. During the course of the traffic stop, an EPD K-9 positively alerted to the odor of narcotics coming from the vehicle.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, a large amount of suspected methamphetamine was discovered along with digital scales and other suspected controlled substances such as MDMA pills and suboxone strips.
Nicole L. Yeates, 47, of New Orleans, was arrested and detained at the Effingham County Jail for:
- Aggravated Methamphetamine Trafficking with Intent to Deliver
- Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Delivery or Possession with Intent to Deliver MDMA
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Methamphetamine 100-400 grams
- Improper use of Registration
A person who delivers or possesses with intent to deliver 100 or more grams but less than 400 grams of methamphetamine or a substance containing methamphetamine is guilty of a Class X Felony, subject to a term of imprisonment of not less than nine years and not more than 40 years and is subject to a fine not to exceed $200,000 or the street value of the methamphetamine, whichever is greater.
Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland appreciates the determination and professionalism of all the officers involved in this case, including Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police.
