A winter storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday.
* WHAT...Snow and blowing snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 6 inches, with the higher of those totals falling south of I-72 and Danville. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast and west central Illinois.
* WHEN...Until 6 p.m. Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. East-west roadways may see significant drifting of snow, especially in rural areas. Visibility may be occasionally reduced as well. Travel will be difficult or impossible on problem roadways. Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the Internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com
