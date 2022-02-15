Tensions in the Illinois House of Representatives flared on Tuesday over mask mandates, with one member’s microphone being cut off and another asking for maskless lawmakers to be ejected.
As the House was coming to order for the first time since early January, state Rep. Natalie Manley, D-Joliet, announced from the speaker’s chair the House rule for members to wear masks.
“We ask that all members take these directives seriously to help keep fellow members and staff safe,” Manley said.
State Rep. Blaine Wilhour, R-Beecher City, wasn’t wearing a face covering.
“I could read [the rule] again for you, if you’d like me to,” Manley said.
“That won't be necessary, madam speaker,” Wilhour said. “So long as school districts continue to defy the court and force unwanted and unnecessary covering of the faces of children in the …”
“You have not been recognized,” Manley said as Wilhour’s microphone was turned off.
Just before the House went into session, a joint statement from Wilhour and state Reps. Adam Niemerg, R-Dieterich; Brad Halbrook, R-Shelbyville; Dan Caulkins, R-Decatur; and Chris Miller, R-Oakland, said they “ditched their masks on the House floor.”
“Today we entered the House chambers without a mask,” their statement said. “So long as school districts continue to defy the courts and force the unwanted and unnecessary covering of the faces of children in schools, we will no longer comply with the mask theater that takes place here.”
“It’s over,” the group of Republicans said in the statement. “[Mask mandates have] gone on long enough.”
Despite that, Manley insisted the House mask rule be followed, including wearing masks while speaking at the microphone.
State Rep. C.D. Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, pointed out the last time they were in session the rules allowed masks to come off while speaking at their microphones.
“Are we following the science, or are we not following the science,” Davidsmeyer asked.
“I’m following the rule,” Manley said.
Davidsmeyer then pointed out recent fundraising events where Democrats were seen not wearing masks.
“So I think that it’s a little disingenuous to say that we have to do it while we’re here on the House floor, but you don't have to when you're in a big group, many of you all together at the same time,” Davidsmeyer said.
State Rep. Lakesia Collins, D-Chicago, said her son has asthma and lawmakers should wear masks.
“What do we do about those members who refuse to follow those rules, because it’s putting people like me, who look like me, in danger,” Collins said, noting that the Black community is impacted by COVID-19.
She said the Republicans’ actions are a “political circus” and asked for others to wear a mask.
“If not, do exactly what we need to do to remove these people from the chamber,” Collins said.
The House later adjourned without incident. Members not following House rules could face disorderly behavior and expelled with a two-thirds vote of the members.
