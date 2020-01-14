EFFINGHAM — Officials are considering a fee for leaving unwanted pets at the Effingham County Animal Control and Shelter.
“We’re wanting to decide whether or not we want to take animals in from people who ... have a pet they don’t want anymore or they have a litter they want to get rid of,” Effingham County Board Chairman Jim Niemann said at a meeting this week. “It seems like there’s four options here. We either don’t take them or we help them get them adopted out by posting on our website PetFinder or things of that nature. We could take them without a fee, or we take them with a fee. The reason this is in front of the board is if we take them with a fee, then the board needs to set a fee.”
Niemann said that for animal control to remain a “no-kill” shelter, it has to control its pet census. At its core, animal control is to take in strays and animals running loose, rather than taking in pets.
Niemann said he personally felt that animal control should not take in unwanted pets because it puts the burden on taxpayers to cover their care, including spaying or neutering them. Spaying, neutering and microchipping animals that come in is the responsibility of animal control.
Board member Heather Mumma spearheads animal control. She’s not against a fee for bringing unwanted pets to the facility, but is concerned people will try to avoid the fee by saying they “found” the animal wandering around.
“I would love to have some money for somebody dropping off their animals, but I think what you’re going to find is once people know what we’re doing, they’re going to come in and say ‘I found this animal on Virginia street.’ They’re going to catch on, and then if they don’t take the time to do that, you’re going to have more strays and when you’ve got more strays, you’re going to have more population than you started with. That’s going to undo everything we’ve done all year,” Mumma said.
Board member Rob Arnold said each spay or neuter and microchipping costs between $55 to $60. He noted cats that are taken to farms from the shelter are spayed and neutered for free by local veterinarians.
Board member Dave Campbell inquired about grant money that animal control could receive for their cat care.
A veterinarian with Pet Wellness Center of Southern Illinois, Dr. Nanci Wood Huels, told the board an animal control representative is traveling to Springfield in coming weeks to meet with the Animal Protection League about a grant.
The grant requires shelters to take in at least 500 cats a year. Mumma said that number would easily be met in Effingham County.
Board member John Perry suggested animal control create an agreement with Effingham County Humane Society and Effingham Animal Rescue Sanctuary in which animal control would give those pets that are dropped off to the two other organizations.
The board took no action on Perry’s suggestion, tabling the matter until February’s Legislative Committee of the Whole meeting.
