EFFINGHAM — Nancy Marschewski’s son wore a do-rag to Effingham High School last month. The tight head wrap keeps Black hairstyles in place and also keeps hair healthy.
Marschewski’s son, who is Black, had just put in his own braids after months of not seeing a stylist due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It took him four hours.
School officials asked him to take the do-rag off, citing a policy banning headgear.
“That was on Thursday and by Friday afternoon, it had dried out and he needed to take the braid out,” Marschewski said.
Since then, Marschewski has been petitioning the school district to change the policy. Marschewski and other parents attended a recent meeting at the school, and Marshewski attended the Unit 40 board meeting on Monday.
“The students of color in our district have different needs,” Marschewski said. “We should be acknowledging that, not ignoring it.”
Before her children reached the age when they started trying new hairstyles, Marschewski, who is white, had no idea do-rags functioned to protect hair.
“I just feel like it’s important to bring forth the knowledge,” Marschewski said. “There’s just not a lot of students of color in this community.”
Unit 40’s student population is just 1.4% Black.
“This garment is just material that’s wrapped around the scalp to protect the hair,” Marschewski said. “It is simple hair hygiene.”
During Monday’s meeting, EHS Principal Tony Pullen recommended the board leave the policy in place, effectively banning do-rags. Pullen cited a few points.
“No. 1 is the respect aspect. You’re inside a public building, so the respect aspect is there,” Pullen said. “It’s a safety aspect as well. And finally, we do battle kids with earbuds, trying to put things in their ears.”
The recommendation revealed a split among the entirely white school board.
“Isn’t that discriminating against children of color?” asked Jane Willenborg after hearing Marschewski and Pullen explain their respective positions on the issue.
“It’s just a matter of when you’re dealing with that many people, hundreds and hundreds of people, it’s not just one situation,” said Robin Klosterman, who said it’s best to keep policies simple and straightforward.
Although Unit 40 Superintendent Mark Doan doesn’t get a vote, his job is to offer guidance to staff and the elected school board.
“It’d be very hard to implement and administer this kind of thing,” said Doan. “We don’t have anything that’s acceptable, except cultural and religious things.”
State law requires religious exemptions for school dress codes, such as the Muslim hijab or Jewish yarmulke. Districts are allowed to ban non-religious clothing — and many do ban do-rags.
Unit 40 staff surveyed districts in the area and they say that schools in Taylorville, Decatur, Charleston, Mt. Vernon, Centralia and Mahomet all ban do-rags — either explicitly or as part of a broader ban on headgear.
The Unit 40 board did not resolve the issue on Monday. When it came to a vote, three members voted to reject the recommendation and allow do-rags while three voted to keep the ban.
Steve Bone, who had the deciding vote on Monday due to the order in which members were called, voted yes in order to cause a tie vote, pushing the issue to a future meeting.
“I think it actually needs further discussion,” said Bone.
Do-rags have a history of controversy in America, particularly in schools. As a visible and predominantly Black garment, it holds cultural weight beyond its function, meaning do-rag bans can be hotly debated.
Schools in Connecticut, Massachusetts and California have all faced controversy for either banning or lifting bans on do-rags in recent years, prompting protest, advocacy and even a student walk-out over the issue.
The issue is expected to be discussed again at the next board meeting on April 26.
