EFFINGHAM — A wet electrical outlet caused sparks and smoke at the Effingham Buffalo Wild Wings Wednesday morning, according to Fire Chief Bob Tutko.
Tutko said firefighters responded to the restaurant at 1001 Ave. of Mid-America around 10:30 a.m. where workers said they were cleaning, causing water to get into the outlet. Tutko said the outlet sent out an electrical arc in the kitchen area, causing smoke in the location.
Tutko said workers at the restaurant did the right thing by calling the fire department and evacuating the building. He added that there were no active flames in the kitchen, but firefighters cleared smoke from the kitchen with a fan.
Business resumed at the restaurant as firefighters began to clear the scene.
