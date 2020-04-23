Illinois State Police are on the scene of a single-vehicle crash that happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the westbound of Interstate-70 west of Effingham, according to a press release. No injuries have been reported.
ISP said the crash is at mile post 85, in the construction zone. I-70 westbound at mile post 92 will be detoured southbound onto Interstate 57 and will exit at mile post 135 (Farina Exit).
"Please follow the detour signs to proceed onto Interstate 70," the press release said. "Interstate 70 is expected to be closed for approximately two hours to recover the vehicle. Proceed with caution."
