Single-vehicle
District 12 Illinois State Police reported a single-vehicle accident occurred at 4:57 p.m. Saturday on eastbound Interstate 70 at milepost 87.5 in Effingham County.
A white 2020 Freightliner truck tractor, driven by Brett D. P. Kear, 62, of Indianapolis, was pulling two trailers when it began to sway because of heavy cross-wind. While the driver attempted to slow down, he was unable to regain control of the vehicle. The rear trailer left the roadway to the right, entered the south ditch and overturned pulling the first trailer and tractor into the ditch and down a steep embankment.
The Freightliner rolled onto its top, along with the first trailer. The second trailer came to rest on its side.
Kear sustained minor injuries and was taken by Abbott EMS to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
Two-vehicle
Illinois State Police District 12 reported a two-vehicle crash with injuries at Interstate 57 exit 162, Sigel exit, at 5:33 p.m. Friday.
Marvin R. Curtiss, 76, of Utica, Michigan, was driving a red 1998 GMC Sonoma southbound on I-57 when the pickup truck lost control on the ice-covered bridge and slid into the guardrail. The vehicle next bounced off and into the lane of traffic, where it was struck by James R. Aitken, 53, of Beecher City, driving a 2017 white Chevy truck.
Neither driver reported injuries, but Curtiss’ passenger, Dorothy L. Curtiss, 74, of Utica, Michigan, was taken to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital for treatment of injuries.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.