Rainfall overnight in the area likely means several woke up to soggy yards and full ditches on Friday. And more is expected.
The National Weather Service said Friday that heavy rains are in the forecast for Friday night and Saturday, morning as well. And although the mild temperatures were a bit unseasonable, they weren’t record setters.
“This next one (rainfall) will be a bigger wave than even what came Thursday,” said Kirk Huettl, a meteorologist with the NWS. “This feels more like April than January right now.”
Effingham enjoyed a high of 56 F. degrees, Friday with a low of 50. The high for Effingham on this date was at 60 F. degrees on Jan. 10, 1960. It reached 59 degrees on Jan. 11, 2013, he said.
Had the 1.41 inches of rain in Effingham actually been snow, the city would have been covered in roughly 14 to 16 inches of the white fluffy stuff. This time of year, typically, the conversion is 12:1, snow to rain.
“The ratio for precipitation, whether it is rain or snow, varies a little from 10:1 to 20:1, depending on the temperature of the air,” said Huettl. “As the air temperature gets colder, the snow gets fluffier making the ratio about 20:1.”
Huettl said the forecast doesn’t call for any snow in the next few days. However, the next chance for any snowfall might be on Wednesday.
“Then, we’ll return to the mild spring-like weather next week,” said Huettl. “Had the conditions been different that could have been a pretty good snow.”
In Neoga, city street workers started two days before the rain trying to unclog problematic areas where drains tend to not allow water to flow fast enough with heavy rainfall amounts.
City Treasurer Diana Foor said the crews used leaf-vac along street gutters and worked on areas that typically cause trouble when a good rainfall hits quickly.
In Effingham, crews were out on Friday making sure large drains are free from any debris, said Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman.
There are employees on call if something should happen through the night to address it as quickly as possible, said Heuerman.
“Rainfalls and flooding always depend on the intensity of the storm,” said Heuerman. “We see minor flooding in low lying areas during the heavy down pours, however, most streets and storm sewers handle the heavy rain well – and the water subsides within an hour or so.”
