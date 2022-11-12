The National Weather Service in Lincoln reports that light to moderate snow will continue across eastern and southeastern Illinois this morning. The heaviest snow has shifted south and will stay along and south of I-70 for the next couple of hours.
Snowfall amounts have ranged from 1-3 inches; however, higher amounts of 4-5 inches have been reported along and near I-70 and the Effingham area.
Additional snowfall of around an inch is still possible before it ends. Bridges and overpasses will become slick as temperatures are below freezing across the area. Areas where the ground temperatures are still above freezing, road conditions will become slushy.
Allow extra time to reach your destination this morning.
Send your snow pictures to news@effinghamdailynews.com Include the location, your name and the names of anyone in the picture.
