At 5:38 p.m. on March 24, 500 feet south of West Fayette Avenue and South Banker Street, a vehicle driven by Susan M. Gillenwater, 43, Effingham, lost a tire, according to police.
The wayward tire struck a vehicle driven by Gary E. Lock, 62, St. Elmo. The tire then continued to roll north bound on Banker Street until it struck a vehicle driven by Jaylin A. Koester, 38, Teutopolis.
There were no injuries or citations, police said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.