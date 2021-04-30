Wayne Funneman volunteers to feel closer to God. That desire is why you can often find him at the base of one of Effingham’s most recognizable symbols: The Cross at the Crossroads. He’s been a greeter, groundskeeper and memento-maker, responsible for the wooden crosses for sale at the visitor center.
At this year’s Chamber Business Recognition Gala, the born-and-raised Teutopolis resident received the Effingham-Teutopolis News Report Volunteer of the Year award for his years of work at the Cross. He said he had no idea he was being considered. When the presenter started mentioning The Cross at the Crossroads, Funneman searched the room for other people involved.
“When they started talking about the wooden crosses, I thought, 'Oh! It’s me!,'” Funneman said.
Once he got onstage, he was at a loss for words.
"I really don't know what to say. I'm so appreciative of everybody. Thank you,” he said.
Funneman’s story with the Cross began about 10 years ago after some health issues forced Funneman to give up a job he enjoyed at Schwan's.
“The doctor said ‘I can’t let you go back to work,’” Funneman said in an interview.
With newfound free time, Funneman started coming to the visitor’s center at the Cross once a month to work as a greeter, welcoming people and answering questions about the monumental installation.
“I love being out here. It’s a passion. It’s what I do to give back, what I do to believe in God,” said Funneman.
This passion grew over the years as he slowly took on more and more responsibility. When the person previously responsible for making handmade wooden crosses stepped down, Funneman volunteered to learn how to make them.
Funneman eventually added his own design to the offerings at the visitor center and started making tiles with biblical messages and illustrations of the Cross.
Not one to avoid an opportunity to help, Funneman stepped up last year to keep the grounds clean as well.
“When COVID set down, they had no one to do the lawn,” he said.
When asked if he had previous groundskeeping experience, Funneman smiled.
“I did my own lawn,” he said with a slight laugh.
Despite never having taken care of such a big area, Funneman dove in and kept the area clean over the past year as the visitor center has been closed. In mid-April, he told the other people involved with the Cross that they needed a daylong cleanup of the grounds and visitor center.
“I told ‘em, we need to get some things done,” he said. These included cleaning and organizing the inside of the visitor center, coordinating people to trim the grass, making sure any litter is picked up, and making sure the flowerbeds are clean.
When not volunteering, Funneman said he likes to spend time with his family and help out at his church’s events.
“But everybody does that,” Funneman added, seemingly downplaying his giving nature.
With the Cross Foundation preparing to open up the visitor center and chapel after a year of being shut due to the pandemic, Funneman is excited about his future with the foundation as one of its most royal volunteers.
“As far as I know, I’ll keep doing what I do out here,” said Funneman. “I stay pretty busy. I wouldn’t have it any other way.”
