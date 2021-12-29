MILL SHOALS, Ill. (AP) — The Wayne County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post that Deputy Sean Riley responded to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 near Mill Shoals around 5 a.m. Wednesday. A second officer who arrived at the scene found Riley dead. The deputy's squad car was later found abandoned on I-64.
The search for the suspect extended to St. Peters, Missouri, where police believe a man involved in a shooting and carjacking shortly after 7 a.m. Wednesday at a QuikTrip convenience store was the same person who killed the deputy.
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported Wednesday afternoon that authorities arrested one person after a two-state manhunt to find the person suspected of fatally shooting the Illinois sheriff's deputy and carjacking and shooting a man in St. Peters, Missouri.
Indiana State Police spokesman Sgt. Todd Ringle said officials had arrested one person in connection with the death of the deputy, around 1:30 p.m. in a home near Carlyle, Illinois, a Clinton County town about an hour's drive east of St. Louis, according to the Post-Dispatch. No other suspect was being sought, he added.
St. Peters police spokeswoman Melissa Doss said in an email that "there was evidence at the QuikTrip scene which indicates the suspect was also involved in the series of crimes which occurred in Illinois earlier this morning." She declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing investigation.
St. Peters police said the man drove away from the convenience store in a car that was later found near Interstate 70 in nearby O'Fallon, Missouri. The suspect then stole a white pickup truck, police said.
The Missouri carjacking victim was hospitalized with injuries police described as not life-threatening.
"My heart is broken to learn another attack was made on our law enforcement community, this time at home in the 55th district," State Senator Darren Bailey, R-Louisville, said in a statement. "Deputy Riley took an oath of office to serve and protect our community and he did just that. He played a tremendous role to the citizens of Wayne County and was a true patriot. Please join me in praying for Deputy Riley's family, friends and the entire law enforcement community during this tragic time."
Mill Shoals is about 70 miles south of Effingham.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.