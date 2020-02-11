The Effingham Water Authority will regulate short-term rentals on and near Lake Sara.
The board decided this week to begin creating regulations and policies for the rentals. Short-term rentals had been discussed during the board’s previous five meetings, with the discussion sparked by concerned Lake Sara resident Dan Woods.
Woods raised concerns to the board last year regarding his neighbor’s home.
Woods said at the EWA’s January meeting that he has no issues with his neighbors, Todd and Amber Cox of Mahomet, who rent their lake home through AirBnB and VRBO. Woods said his concern lies with the safety of his family and the neighborhood when strangers come to rent the Cox’s property for an extended period of time.
EWA Chairman Rob Brown said at Monday’s meeting that the first step in creating the regulations is establishing the objectives of the regulations.
“I think the first step in this is defining what are our objectives here before we start just creating a bunch of random rules that we may or may not, because of the structure of the leases, be able to implement nor would we have the staff and the finances to implement something as far as rules and regulations,” Brown said. “If we start with objectives, we can build the regulations around those.”
EWA Attorney Tony Siemer previously distributed to the water authority members a short-term rental regulations guide from which Brown said he derived some objectives.
These objectives include ensuring that the traditional residential neighborhoods are not turned into tourist areas to the detriment of the long term residents; minimizing the public safety risks and the noise, trash and parking problems often associated with short-term rentals without creating additional work for the lake superintendent and his staff; implementing a fee for homeowners renting their properties to make it fair for Anthony Acres, which already pays a tax to EWA; and give permanent residents the opportunity to occasionally utilize their properties to generate extra income on a short-term rental.
Brown and EWA trustees Chris Kabbes and Jim Boos said a permit and fee will likely be implemented for those who wish to rent out their homes, even through AirBNB and VRBO. Currently, there are 13 homes offering short-term rentals on the lake.
Boos suggested limiting the number of permits a homeowner can have as some may own more than one property on the lake. He said he has looked at the city of Effingham’s regulations regarding these short-term rentals for guidance.
“One thing on this like the city had is they’ve got no more than a maximum of four permits to be issued to any one homeowner. We can restrict that down to one or two or something of that nature so we can protect the neighbors,” Boos said.
Brown said a permit would likely be renewed on an annual basis if that is the direction EWA would go.
Brown also suggested that the regulations the current board establishes expire after a certain number of years so the next boards can renew or change the regulations to fit the current time. Siemer said the EWA would not have to do that because the regulations could be amended over time; he suggested starting with minimal regulations and building onto or replacing them along the way if they do not work.
Brown said the board should also establish some way to convey that there is a difference between a homeowner hosting people at their personal residence and a homeowner who is profitting from the rental of that residence. He said those who are profitting would fall under the regulations the board will establish.
Brown said he will speak with property management groups to get a feel for what the regulations should contain.
No regulations were formally established, but the board plans to create such policies and rules over the course of several special meetings. A date for the first special meeting has not been set.
Meanwhile, the board passed a resolution to insure that a property in a subdivision at the lake will be listed as a replat of that subdivision instead of the property receiving a new subdivision name. The resolution will not allow anyone, including surveyors, to change the subdivision names.
The board also revisited a request from property owner Joe Emmerich to purchase a piece of EWA property adjacent to his own property in order to clear it and maintain it. Brown said the board would not be interested in selling the property but would rather lease it.
Brown said he will reach back out to Emmerich to see if he would still be interested in the property now that purchasing it is off the table.
