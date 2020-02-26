The Effingham Water Authority continued its discussions this week on short-term rental regulations for residences being rented through services like Airbnb on Lake Sara.
The board established a maximum of eight adults staying at a short-term rental property and did not put a limit on the number of children allowed. Before pinpointing a maximum number of adults, Chairman Rob Brown and Trustees Chris Kabbes and Jim Boos also discussed a number of options for occupancy.
Brown said at last week’s meeting he would like to see a maximum of six adults, but Kabbes and Boos said they would prefer to limit occupancy by number of bedrooms, a point the two reiterated Tuesday.
Kabbes said he would have liked limiting the occupancy to two per bedroom because monitoring the regulations based just on the number of people would be difficult.
“Again, it comes back to monitoring. Are we going to knock on the door at midnight and see if there’s seven people there? Well, then what are we going to do about it?” Kabbes questioned.
Boos said limiting the number of adults in a short-term rental would be more ideal than limiting the total number of people, including children. He said children would not cause as much of a disturbance to neighbors as several adults on the property would.
Brown said capping the number of adults would keep with the board’s desire to keep the regulations as simple and basic as possible.
“That seemed restrictive enough to deter most of the party-type houses that are the big concern,” Brown said of an occupancy cap. “I think it’s expected if somebody has a complaint, that they would call (lake superintendent) Mike (Dirks) or they would call the sheriff. We’re going to work with the sheriff when somebody registers. That house is going to be registered with the sheriff so that they know that that’s a rental property.”
The board also continued its discussion of a three-strike rule when it comes to regulation violations. The three board members agreed that three strikes was the right amount before potentially revoking a homeowner’s short-term rental permit.
Brown said three substantial complaints over a certain amount of time would constitute the three-strike rule and result in the permit revocation. He said of course, the board would allow the homeowner to correct the problem, but the homeowner would still have to repay the permit fee after revocation if they wish to rent out their home again; the board has yet to establish a permit fee and tabled the matter.
Those three substantial complaints, Brown said, could be verified through police reports.
Kabbes said like with the permit discussions, the three-strike rule was a good starting point for the short-term rental regulations. He said once the basic regulations are formulated, they can later be changed to conform to what works and what doesn’t.
“I think that’s important to point out that everything we’re trying to form here is, at this point, somewhat of a moving target, but it does give us the opportunity as we go through this year to year to adjust the permit or the guidelines or whatever we set in place,” Kabbes said. “I think what’s important to point out is that if three’s too many, for this example, next year, then what is it? What seems to work best?”
The board will meet again next week on a date yet to be specified to continue discussing short-term rental regulations.
