EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority this week did not grant a deck build variance for a Lake Sara resident.
The board decided to take no action on a request for a variance to build a deck on the back of lake resident Katie Thielson's Lakeview Place property that is 52 feet long.
Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks said Thielson had previously made the request at the March EWA meeting. At that meeting, board Chairman Rob Brown said the board members would have to visit the property in order to make a determination.
At this week's meeting, Dirks said the normal deck requirement given to lake homeowners is 60 feet, and the Thielsons went ahead and built the deck to that variance.
EWA trustees Jim Boos and Chris Kabbes said they did not have the chance to visit the property before the deck was built.
Boos said granting the variance would cause others to request the same as well.
"I think we'd be setting a precedent that would come back and haunt us," Boos said.
Meanwhile, the board selected a bid from Charles Heuerman Trucking to provide rock for the lake area. The bid was for 600 tons of CA16 rock at $14.51 per ton.
The board also briefly discussed non-agenda items that had been topics at its previous meetings.
Boos said short-term rental regulations have been "put on the back burner" due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the board members have not had a chance to discuss the matter as he was not at the March meeting, and the April meeting was canceled.
The board also addressed the lake property leased by the Girl Scouts. At the March meeting, Brown said the organization had not yet approached the board but they were aware of the Girl Scouts of Southern Illinois' plan to sell some of its camps.
Board attorney Tony Siemer said the local Girl Scouts has agreed to give up its lease of a roughly 20-acre property near the lake. Brown said the move is not technically finalized, but the board did receive notice from the organization but the board has yet to send them a release of their lease to be signed by organization officials.
Brown said the Girl Scouts would still use the property through the summer and the lease would be reverted back to the water authority in October. There is a nearly 10-acre piece of land adjacent to the leased property that is deeded and not under the control of the water authority.
The board also heard from the Good Neighbors of Lake Sara group that the annual Lake Sara fireworks show will still be held on July 3. A reschedule date of July 11 has also been determined should weather hamper the show on the originally planned date.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.