EFFINGHAM — The Effingham Water Authority continued to discuss short-term rental regulations Tuesday during a special meeting that focused on advertisement content and more.
The board has not made a final vote approving all of the regulations established thus far. The regulations are being gathered and will be written up together for a vote after they have all been created.
Chairman Rob Brown would like to see language in the short-term rental advertisements on sites such as Airbnb and VRBO that prohibits a rented home from becoming a “party house.”
“I think we should have a line item in there that says something to the effect of this home cannot be used for large gatherings, and it needs to be in their ad so that somebody doesn’t plan a class reunion there,” Brown said.
Brown and board trustees Chris Kabbes and Jim Boos agreed the EWA should require those renting out their homes to have language in their ads that states the home cannot be used for parties or events.
The board members also discussed requiring a quiet time frame in the advertisements. The three agreed 11 p.m. to 7 a.m. is a reasonable time frame to put in the ads and also require homeowners to post the rules and regulations inside the rental unit.
The board also revisited the maximum number of adults allowed in the rentals. It was previously established that there would be an eight-adult minimum with no limit on children.
The board members agreed that eight adults will be allowed to stay over night, and board attorney Tony Siemer suggested adults should be defined as anyone 18 years of age or older. Brown said he had read other short-term rental regulations from similar communities that do not allow anyone but the people renting to be on the property, day or night.
Boos said that is something he would not like to do for the Lake Sara short-term rentals because those renting may want to have visitors and may not cause a nuisance.
“I don’t think we can do that. I would not be in favor of doing that,” Boos said. “You’d really be penalizing the families.”
Kabbes agreed, saying the lake’s purpose is to have visitors enjoy the lake.
“Isn’t that what the lake is for to enjoy?” Kabbes said.
Meanwhile, the board also turned its attention back to a permit fee for those wishing to rent out their properties. Brown, who originally suggested a $2,000 fee and later, a $1,500 fee, said he would lower it to $1,000.
Boos and Kabbes said they would like to see the fee be half that, at $500. Brown disagreed, saying the fee has to be at least somewhat competitive with what Anthony Acres pays to the water authority.
“I think that’s too low, guys, for two reasons. One, it’s not as meaningful of a penalty if there are three violations,” Brown said. “I don’t think we’ll ever have any I’m hoping, but the other thing, too, is that it needs to be semi-competitive to what our commercial landlords are paying us. I think that’s very fair for them to expect to have an even playing field. This is a competitor to them.”
Boos said the short-term rentals cannot be compared to Anthony Acres because the operator is paying into the water authority based off gross income, and there are more units available to rent at the facility as opposed to just one unit at a rented home. He added that most people renting their homes are not profiting a large amount from it but are instead using it for things like helping to pay a mortgage.
The board members then agreed that $750 could be the permitting fee.
The board also discussed other possible requirements for the permit application. Brown said he would like short-term rental owners to show proof of septic system inspection and proof of home insurance.
The board will next meet for a regular meeting on Monday, March 9, at 5:30 p.m. at the Suzette Brumleve Memorial Effingham Public Library.
