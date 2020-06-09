Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 75F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.