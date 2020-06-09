The Effingham Water Authority has approved a plan by Bluegill Marina’s owners to place storage units on the property to house boats.
Dr. Brian Sehy and his wife, Nancy Sehy, presented the authority with a four-phase plan for 8-by-20-foot storage containers on the property. The containers would be rented to people who want to store their boats or other nautical supplies, especially during the off season.
The Sehys also plan to place a carport-like roof structure between the storage units to accommodate bigger boats, such as pontoons.
“We could rent out the boat storage to the lake people because that’s high in demand. Our slips are always gone quickly, but people are always asking us about boat storage,” Nancy Sehy said.
Nancy Sehy said the containers would be painted to maintain a nice appearance. She said she and her husband spoke with officials at the county assessor’s office and were given approval to add the temporary structures to the four-acre property.
Brian Sehy said their lease for the property allows such units.
“In our lease, it does say that we have the option to put storage facilities on our property. That’s why I believe the next step would be to get the design OKed and everything,” Brian Sehy said.
He said the storage containers will be tightly sealed and would not allow moisture or animals to get in.
The first phase of the plan would include adding 25 containers to the property near where the couple already stores boat trailers. The Sehys said as demand increases, more storage containers and carport-like awnings will be added, and eventually, an existing pole barn would be torn down to make room for more containers.
The Sehys also told the board that they are planning to make a new entrance/exit to the marina from the roadway. Brian Sehy said currently there is only one entrance, and that entrance is the only way to exit the property.
The board requested a drawing of the plan for the placement of the containers and awnings but approved the plans.
Meanwhile, the board discussed a deteriorating property that has been the center of yearslong complaints.
EWA Chairman Rob Brown said the property located at Lot 11 of Boos and Grunloh No. 1 has become basically uninhabitable.
“The property is just absolutely in disarray,” Brown said. “They made an attempt to mow part of it when I was there (in the fall) but I don’t think they’ve made any attempts so far this year at all.”
Some issues at the property include downed trees over the boat dock and pathway to the dock and overgrown grass, bushes and weeds. Brown said multiple letters and requests to the owner to clean up the property have gone unanswered.
“At this point, what we have always done in the past when things get to this level and our letters and our requests for upgrades or maintenance are denied or not followed up on, we either do it ourselves or hire someone to clean the property up. To cover our costs for that, we put a lien on the property,” Brown said. “I would be in favor of cleaning it up and putting a lien on it.”
EWA attorney Tony Siemer suggested the board first send another letter to the owner letting him know the board’s plans to clean the property and issue a lien on it. A lien is a claim against a property so an entity can collect what is owed to them; in this case, the cost of the clean up would be owed to the water authority.
Lake Superintendent Mike Dirks said he sought bids for the property cleanup and subsequent mowing to maintain it. Dirks said he received two bids but did not name the bidders.
Dirks said the lowest bid was for $700 for the initial cleanup and $50 for each additional time mowing after the cleanup. The board gave Dirks the OK to initiate cleanup efforts.
In other matters, the board:
• Approved a $1,000 donation to the Lake Sara fireworks committee for this year’s fireworks display, to be held at the lake July 3. A rain date of July 11 is scheduled.
• Approved a $32,400 bid from Lake Sara resident Joe Emmerich and his wife to purchase a property on South Shore Drive. The Emmerichs were the only ones to bid on the property.
• Approved the replat of properties at Lot 4 of Samuel and Boos 2019 and Lot 2 of Boos and Grunloh No. 1.
• Heard from Dirks that paperwork for the Illinois Department of Natural Resources grant for the Pearson Peninsula project is near completion. He said designs for the playground are being finalized.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.