EFFINGHAM — Long-time Effingham Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator Rick Kinkelaar, who will retire at the end of this month after dedicating more than 35 years of service to the City of Effingham, was recognized during the Effingham City Council meeting last week.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said Kinkelaar was hired March 12, 1987, when Ronald Reagan was president, a gallon of gas cost 89 cents, and a dozen eggs cost 65 cents.
When Kinkelaar started working for the Wastewater Treatment Plant, the plant was completely different at that time, said Heuerman.
“Not a lot of people realize just how important his job is, not only for the residents, but also for the environment,” said Heuerman.
“Because even during floods, heatwaves and arctic blizzards, the plant never stops running,” he added. “It’s pretty amazing how they control and clean the incoming water with just time and filtration, so it can be released safely back into the environment.”
Upon his retirement on Jan. 26, Kinkelaar will have accomplished much in his position as a Class 1 Operator.
“This is a very difficult position to obtain,” said Heuerman. “It requires multiple years of testing, continuing education and at the time he did it, a minimum of eight years experience ... which he accomplished in December 1995.”
The 55-year-old, who has worked with seven mayors and numerous council members, said he's looking forward to relaxation and fun — and that honey-do list.
“My plans in retirement are to spend a lot more time at our place in Southern Illinois,” said Kinkelaar. “Also, I’ll be in the woods hunting, horseback riding, riding my dirt bike, and working on projects.”
He and his wife, Michelle, have two children: a son, Ty, 24, and a daughter, Shea, 21. They also stay busy with plenty of animals and pets: horses, a donkey, dogs, rabbits, turkeys and chickens.
He said upon retirement he’ll miss his co-workers in all departments.
“Everyone always seems to work well together, whether it be hauling dry sludge to the fields to spread — or plowing snow over many shifts — or anything in between,” said Kinkelaar. “I will miss coming to the plant and never knowing what you will be doing that day, as there is always something new — new to fix, build or improve on — on top of the normal everyday duties.”
Kinkelaar said when he took the job almost 36 years ago, he had good intentions of making a career out of it.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted a proposal from Feutz Contractors for construction of the Rickelman Avenue Phase II project, at the cost of $1.2 million, to be paid using Motor Fuel Tax funds. City Engineer Luke Thoele said Feutz Contractors provided the lowest responsive proposal, which he recommended to the city council for approval. The project will include improvements to Rickelman Avenue East of Fourth Street for approximately 1,290 feet, and will require the engineering services from Milano & Grunloh engineers for the project, at the cost of $58,650, also paid from MFT.
• Declared the property at 711 S. Park St. dangerous and unsafe.
• Accepted a quote for portable radios for communication during firefighting and rescue operations in the amount of $59,249, with payment coming from the American Rescue Plan Act.
• Approved two new website services: Proud City for the city’s website and Simpleview for the city’s tourism website.
