EFFINGHAM — Washington Savings Bank has acquired the naming rights for Effingham High School’s multipurpose stadium as part of Unit 40’s public-private partnership to install artificial turf and a new scoreboard at the field.
WSB President and CEO David Doedtman presented the Board of Education with a check Monday for $250,000 that would go toward the turf project in exchange for an eight-year naming rights partnership. As a result, the stadium will be named Washington Savings Bank Football Stadium at Klosterman Field.
The naming rights arrangement is one piece of a $1.4 million project to install a brand new turf field and upgrade the scoreboard for the stadium for the 2022 season. The donation from WSB is part of the private donations for the project, which have come in excess of $736,000 — representing 50% of the amount needed to pay for the project.
Doedtman praised the efforts of both the district and Unit 40’s Sportsbackers to form the public-private partnership that provides the backbone of the project. With the upgrade to both the surface and the scoreboard, he said EHS will now have facilities rivaling others in the Apollo Conference.
“This school district has come a long way with facilities and technology over the last few years,” Doedtman said. “Now, we can catch up with the (rest of the) Apollo Conference on our extracurricular facilities.”
He is glad the project means students would be able to have a good facility to practice and play in. He has two children who attended EHS and he noted the ease of use the new facility will have for both band members and soccer players, in addition to football.
“It means a lot to me that kids aren’t going to have to take band equipment across Route 40 anymore,” Doedtman said. “The soccer kids will get to play under the lights, have full JV (junior varsity) games and not have to chase a ball across the road if it gets kicked past the north goal.”
In other matters, the board:
• Approved changes to its policies in light of school district-related legislation that came into effect at the beginning of the year. Among the changes included provide the board with the power to report teachers who committed felony acts to the state superintendent and the Teachers’ Retirement System; affirming the superintendent’s power to report potential situations in which a child may be abused or neglected by their parents or guardians; and establishing new guidelines for combating child sexual abuse and grooming within the district.
• Discussed potential start dates for the 2022-23 school year. Depending on the progress of the renovations at South Side School, the district could choose to begin the school year on Aug. 15 if the renovations are complete or on Aug. 22 if work still needs to be done. The start date will determine when mid-term exams will be conducted — if the earlier date is chosen, exams will be done prior to the start of winter break.
• Recognized EHS’ Illinois State Scholars for the 2021-22 school year. Principal Kurt Roberts introduced 29 students — of which, 16 were present for the meeting — who were in the top 10% of their graduating class. Roberts noted that considering the size of the class of 2022, the number of students who achieved the honor were more than 10% of the group.
• Recognized EHS’ competitive cheerleading team for their efforts during the 2021-22 season. The team won a competition in Edwardsville and at Mater Dei High School in Breese, finished second at contests in Alton and Highland and finished fifth at the Illinois Cheerleading Coaches Association state finals in Springfield. The team will compete in IHSA sectional competition in Edwardsville Saturday.
