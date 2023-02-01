CHAMPAIGN, Ill., 2/1/23: Illinois temperatures were above normal in January, preliminarily ranking the month as the sixth warmest on record, according to Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford at the University of Illinois’ Illinois State Water Survey.
The statewide average January temperature was 33.8 degrees, 7.1 degrees above the 1991–2020 average. The month’s average temperatures ranged from the mid-20s in northwest Illinois to the low 40s in southern Illinois, between 5 and 12 degrees above normal.
Preliminary records showed that last month was the fifth warmest January on record in Peoria and Carbondale, the sixth warmest in Chicago, and the seventh warmest in Moline, Springfield, and St. Louis. The nighttime low January temperatures were particularly unusual. The average nighttime low temperature in Peoria in January was the third highest on record.
Precipitation
January brought wetter weather to most of the state. January’s total precipitation ranged from around 2 inches in west-central Illinois to over 7 inches in far southern Illinois. Most parts of northern and southern Illinois were between 0.5 and 2 inches wetter than normal, while much of central Illinois was near to 0.5 inches drier than normal last month.
The milder January temperatures kept heavy snow at bay for most of the month. January snowfall totals ranged from around 3 inches in southern and south-central Illinois to just under 12 inches in northeast Illinois. Only southern and parts of northeast Illinois had near to above normal snowfall, while the rest of the state had 1 to 6 inches below normal snowfall for the month.
The general lack of sizeable January snowfall added to November and December snow deficits. Season-to-date snowfall remains above normal in southern Illinois, but 3 to 13 inches below normal in central and northern Illinois.
Overall, the statewide average total January precipitation was 2.72 inches, 0.41 inches above the 1991–2020 average.
Outlooks
February marks the last month of winter, and likely our last chance for significant snowfall, especially in central and southern Illinois. Climate Prediction Center outlooks for February lean to warmer and wetter than normal conditions, as the atmosphere hangs on to the signal of a quickly weakening La Niña. Odds of wetter than normal conditions are particularly high in far southern Illinois, a region that experienced a very wet February last year.
Meanwhile, outlooks for the three-month period between February and April are also leaning to likely wetter than normal statewide, but with equal chances of above or below normal temperatures. The consistent signal of wetter than normal conditions for the end of winter and start of spring would continue making up for precipitation deficits from last fall. It also means we’ll need to keep our eye on the potential for excessive wetness and flooding this spring.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.