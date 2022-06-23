The City of Effingham Street/Sewer Department will be closing W St. Louis Avenue from N. Oak Street to N. Cherry Street on Friday, June 24 from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. to repair a sewer line.
W. St. Louis Ave. closure Friday
