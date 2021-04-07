TEUTOPOLIS — The Teutopolis school board wanted to start a conversation about getting more people involved with the school board. Instead, district officials unwittingly disenfranchised voters and invalidated the district’s own ballot initiative.
After passing a resolution in January to introduce a “public question,” similar to a referendum or ballot initiative, to voters on Tuesday’s ballot, Teutopolis Unit 50 Superintendent Matt Sturgeon and the Unit 50 school board failed to properly certify the question in Cumberland and Shelby counties. This means that the question was not included on voters’ ballots in the three Unit 50 townships in those counties.
This error affected at least 89 voters, roughly 10% of Teutopolis Unit 50 voters in Tuesday’s election.
The public question approved by the Teutopolis school board asked voters if they wanted to change an eligibility requirement for school board members. Currently, no more than three school board members can come from the same “township range.” The question asked voters whether they would prefer school board members to be elected “at large,” removing the requirement.
“Regrettably, I failed to properly submit the question to each of the three counties of which the Teutopolis School District extends,” said Sturgeon in a statement on Wednesday. “I apologize to the Board of Education, the residents of Teutopolis CUSD 50, and especially to those voters living in Cumberland and Shelby counties.”
Though Sturgeon indicated he took responsibility, the school board’s president, Brad Koester, also took on some blame.
“I know Matt feels terrible for the mistake, but I also accept fault as the board president for not ensuring all of the proper steps were taken to make sure we heard the voices of all constituents on this matter, in particular our voters in Shelby and Cumberland County,” he said in a statement.
The county clerks in Shelby and Cumberland counties, who oversee elections, were surprised to learn yesterday that Teutopolis was posing a public question.
“We didn’t know anything about it,” said Cumberland County Clerk Bev Howard. “We did not receive any information on that.”
When a voter called Shelby County Clerk Jessica Fox to ask why the question wasn’t on the ballot, she was surprised to learn of it.
“That question was never certified on Shelby’s ballot,” said Fox. “We had no knowledge of it until yesterday.”
When asked whether she thought Tuesday’s vote was valid or needed to be thrown out entirely, Fox said it was unlikely to have a legal effect.
“My personal opinion would be that since you didn’t ask some voters, it’s not valid,” said Fox, adding that the determination would need to be made by the school board and its legal counsel.
“It’s unfortunate,” said Fox. “Mistakes happen.”
In Effingham County, where the vote was held, it didn’t garner enough support to pass. The measure would have needed a two-thirds majority to pass or a simple majority in each of the eight congressional townships that make up the school district.
Of the votes actually cast for the measure, 460 voters said yes to switching to at-large voting and 323 voted to keep the requirement that limits three board members from each township range.
Effingham County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel said that the school district followed the necessary legal channels for putting the question on the ballot in Effingham.
“A question can be initiatives by a board, such as the T-town board, or by the public,” he said. “With a board, they can vote to have it done. Their secretary would certify it to the county clerk.”
This certification was required by Feb. 8 this year.
The question can be introduced in a future election, with the next opportunity being the April 2023 consolidated election.
The original goal with the question was to spur conversation about the school board and encourage people to run for seats, since the district has had few contested races in recent years.
“This is something I’ve had in my head for a while,” said Koester before the election. “I saw the Tuscola district put it on their ballot.”
He added in that pre-election conversation that he wanted to make it easier for voters in future elections to have a choice in who represents them.
“As a voter, I just want a choice,” he said.
The Teutopolis school board will discuss the matter at its next regularly scheduled meeting on April 19. The meetings are open to the public and more information about them can be found on the Teutopolis School District website, teutopolisschools.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.