Residents from across Effingham County made their way to the polls Tuesday to vote in the 2023 Consolidated Election.
According to election judges at polling locations in Effingham, Teutopolis and Altamont said the turnout was low for this year’s election.
A total of about 2,450 Altamont residents voted at the Altamont Municipal Building by approximately 10:05 a.m. Precincts at this polling included Mound 1, Mound 2, and Mound 3.
At the Teutopolis Village Hall Tuesday, election judges said a total of 51 residents had voted at the Teutopolis 1 precinct by around 11:57 a.m.
Meanwhile, election judges at St. Anthony’s High School in Effingham reported that 164 residents had voted by about 1:21 p.m. Tuesday. The school included the Douglas 3, Douglas 5, Douglas 6 and Douglas 7 precincts.
After voting, substitute teacher Monica Harshman, 49, said education and the Unit 10 Board of Education are a top priority for her as the mother of a student in the Altamont school system.
“My child goes to Altamont Grade School, and she’s going to be in sixth grade,” Harshman said. “So I have her whole high school career, so it’s important to know who’s on the board and what they’re going to do for the community and the school.”
Harshman said she hopes that electing new members to the Unit 10 Board will lead to new ideas.
Additionally, she said she would like to see more outreach from the school regarding students and the community.
When asked if any particular race was important to her, Effingham voter Judy Latta, 80, a retired mental health counselor, claimed that each race is significant in its own way.
“All of them are extremely important in my opinion,” Latta said.
Latta said she hopes the city, Effingham Park District Board, and Effingham Unit 40 School Board continue to provide the “most important services” for residents.
“I want the best people making the decisions that effect my daily life,” she said.
