State officials have reported this week problems with the state’s automatic voter registration program, but the Effingham County Clerk said the issues did not make a big impact on the county.
The issue stems from those applying for the REAL ID. State Board of Elections officials said information of 297 people who appeared to have opted out of automatic voter registration was still sent to election officials, and 286 of those REAL ID applicants were registered for the automatic program.
Hirtzel said just one voter in the county was marked incorrectly, but the issue has since been corrected. He said since the bill establishing automatic voter registration was signed into law in 2017, the county has not experienced any issues with it until now.
Hirtzel said he has no concerns for the upcoming primary election in March.
Those affected by the error include people who visited secretary of state offices between July 2018 and December 2019. Election officials surmise many of those affected mistakenly checked a “no” box on an electronic key pad asking if they were citizens when they meant to exit the system.
The problem was discovered in August 2019, and officials say they addressed the issue in October. Officials said they no longer receive data of people who opt out of automatic voter registration.
The Board of Elections woes have not ceased. BOE officials announced this week that several former inmates of the Illinois Department of Corrections may have had their voter registrations erroneously canceled.
Election officials said the error was due to a data-matching error involving both IDOC and the board of elections. Hirtzel said there was again a minimal impact on Effingham County.
“There was one instance of a cancelled voter, and that has been resolved,” Hirtzel said.
State election officials said in a release that matching based on information provided to the State Board of Elections incorrectly categorized 774 former inmates as currently incarcerated when in fact they had completed their sentences.
The two agencies worked together to identify those affected, sifting through more than 126,000 records shared between the board and IDOC between 2014 and 2019. The issue was identified in November 2019, and the board ceased sharing IDOC matches with local election authorities to try to identify affected former inmates, officials said.
Illinois law states that voting rights are suspended while an individual is incarcerated but are restored upon release. However, the individual must re-register to vote.
Clay County also had one individual affected by the cancellation issue. Clay County Clerk Brenda Britton said her office reinstated one former inmate’s registration, and that person is now considered an active voter.
Hirtzel and Britton said these accidental cancellations do not affect any previous or upcoming elections.
The board of elections noted that a former inmate’s ability to re-register to vote applies even when the person is released on parole, on mandatory supervised release or on electronic monitoring. Persons who have been charged but not convicted can still vote as well as those who have been released on bail or bond or recently arrested but never convicted.
The board said former inmates can re-register online, by mail or in person. Individuals must provide a mailing address, and election officials said the address can be for a shelter, a friend’s house, a food pantry or elsewhere as long as the individual can receive mail there because those who are homeless or don’t have a permanent living situation can still vote.
