The same legislation J.B. Pritzker signed into law in June making Monday, Nov. 3 a state holiday also brought some expansion to vote-by-mail due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Locally, Effingham County Clerk and Recorder Kerry Hirtzel is preparing to mail out 16,000 applications on July 31 to select voters, giving them the opportunity to vote-by-mail rather than physically going to polls in November. Hitzel said there are 23,787 registered voters in Effingham County.
“We are mandated by a public act to send a vote-by-mail application to everyone who voted in the last three elections.” Hirtzel said. “The whole push is because of COVID-19.”
“Some people like to vote at the polls and that’s great,” Hirzel said. “But this is an option a voter has this election, because the idea is that they don’t have to go to the polling place and risk exposure to COVID-19.”
He said if a voter is planning to vote in-person at one of the polls on election day or vote early in-person at the Effingham County Building the letter and application would not apply to them. The application form is only for voters who want to vote-by-mail.
Hirtzel said everyone in Effingham County who applied for a ballot in the spring general primary election, 2019 consolidated election and 2018 general election will receive in the mail a vote-by-mail application. Those who registered to vote since the general primary election on March 17 through July 31 will also be sent a vote-by-mail application.
“They are not getting a ballot,” Hitzel said. “They are getting an application for a ballot. Some people think that everyone is going to get a vote-by-mail ballot in the mail and that’s not what is really happening.”
He said they went through all of the lists from the past three elections to make sure there were no name duplications.
“We found them and got rid of them so we’re not sending two applications to one person,” Hitzel said.
Hirtzel said once the voter receives the application they are required to fill in their name and address, then date and sign the application. The application also gives a voter the option to have their ballot sent to another address. Along with the application includes information about dates, guidelines and deadlines for voting.
He said when a voter sends a vote-by-mail application back to his office they verify the voter signature and send out a ballot.
“We will begin mailing ballots on Sept. 24,” Hitzel said.
Hirtzel said normally a voter would have to ask for an application, his office will send out the application, voter sends the application back to his office, the application is verified and then a ballot is sent out.
“We are saving a step basically,” Hirtzel said. “This only applies to the Nov. 3 election. The bill signed in June expires Dec. 31,” Hirtzel said.
Hirtzel said once a voter receives a ballot it can be mailed back though the United States Postal Service or delivered in-person to the County Clerk’s office. An in-person delivery can be made to the county clerk’s office by a voter, someone else can carry in the ballot for a voter with a permission slip signed by the voter or by a licensed carrier of property by the Illinois Commerce Commission under the Illinois Commercial Transportation law engaged in the business of making deliveries including Fed-Ex and UPS.
“Voter’s have plenty of time and plenty of ways to get ballots here on time,” Hirtzel said.
All vote-by-mail applications must be received at the county clerk’s office by Oct. 29, the last day the county clerk can mail out a ballot before the election.
Hitzel said the cost of the vote-by-mail process is covered through a grant from the Federal CARES Act through the Illinois State Board of Elections.
“We have a total of approximately $70,000 for extra costs for this election,” Hitzel said. “And I’m expecting it to be pretty close to that.”
Hirtzel said to mail out the vote-by-mail application and printing costs were in the neighborhood of $7,000. He said when the ballots start arriving at the county clerk’s office, three election judges are paid to process ballots mailed in. He said when a voter ballot comes back to his office they are logged it in and if someone for what ever reason tries to vote again at the polling place the voter application will be marked that you already voted.
He said a ballot can be postmarked as late as Election Day. Hirtzel said his office can accept the ballot up to two weeks after the election only if it is marked Nov. 3.
“Nov. 17 would be the deadline to get ballots postmarked Nov. 3,” Hitzel said. “If they are not postmarked by Nov. 3, we don’t accept them. We don’t even open them.”
Early voting in Effingham County starts Thursday, Sept. 24 and ends Monday, Nov. 2 on the first floor of the County Building during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. In addition, there will be early voting the Saturday before the election on Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. until Noon.
Hirtzel said early voting and vote-by-mail has progressively increased in Effingham County over the past few years.
Polling places will be open Election Day from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
If there are any questions about voting, Hirtzel says to call his office (217) 342-6535.
