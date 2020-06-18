EFFINGHAM — With the COVID-19 pandemic closing off many Illinois nursing homes and assisted living facilities from outside visitors, many residents have not seen their families or friends in months.
Thanks to four area residents, some nursing home and assisted living residents have something to smile about through these tough times.
Jill Wright, a Sexual Assault and Family Emergencies prevention educator, Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville Junior and Altamont Community High School graduate Jacie Hosick and ACHS juniors Isabella Hosick and Gaby Rosales spent their week painting the windows of nursing homes and facilities.
On Wednesday, the four painted flowers, landscape scenes, sayings and more on the glass doors and windows at the Villas of Holly Brook. The villas are just one stop on the group’s list of nursing homes and assisted living facilities to dress up with vibrant strokes of window paint.
Wright said the idea to paint the windows came to her as she thought of things S.A.F.E. could do to reach out to the community even though people can’t physically be together.
“When COVID started and we were all having to social distance, we obviously couldn’t do the services that we had been providing because most of our services are face-to-face,” Wright said, who typically does presentations at schools. “When we were no longer able to go into the schools because the schools were doing distance learning, we tried to think of some ways that we could still impact our community.”
Wright said she had taken to Facebook to create live videos of her reading and discussing children’s literature on characteristics like compassion, empathy, respect and more. She said S.A.F.E. puts on a Compassion Education program to teach children to be better community members and learn ways to help society be a better place.
Wright said she wanted something more, something further to reach those in the community that have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We were learning things about what else we could do in our community that’s still going to reach out and show kindness but without being connected with people because that’s so hard,” Wright said. “We knew that the nursing homes were one area that the residents were really suffering because they don’t have any connection to the outside world. They couldn’t see their friends. They couldn’t see their relatives. They had nothing.”
Wright said her own grandmother lives at the Lutheran Care Center, where she and other relatives would visit her grandmother over the phone while looking through her window. That was when the inspiration for window paint hit her.
The Lutheran Care Center was the first to be penned with paint, and the group has since painted windows and glass doors at the Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center, Lavender Ridge Memory Care and more. Other facilities are on the list, and Wright encourages any other nursing homes or facilities wanting their windows painted to reach out to her.
Throughout their time painting, the four have witnessed the joy their artwork brings to the residents.
Jacie Hosick said the smiles the paintings bring to the residents are the main reason she continues to paint.
“If I can do it at home by myself and I’m just looking at it by myself, I feel like everybody else would get the same joy as I would even if I’m the one doing it and they’re the one watching,” Jacie Hosick said. “It’s still something to do to bring everyone together.”
Isabella Hosick and Rosales agreed. Rosales said because of the pandemic, many residents have seen nothing but the four walls of their rooms.
Rosales said she hopes the paintings give the residents something beautiful to look at.
“It was nice for them to have something to look at in their rooms. They’re in their same area all the time, so it gives them something new and fresh to look at,” Rosales said.
Nursing homes and assisted living facilities can schedule a paint day with Wright and the other volunteers by calling the S.A.F.E. office at 217-342-6623.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.