EFFINGHAM — Dozens of volunteers took time out of their weekend Saturday to help provide a little bit of hope for children who may be less fortunate this holiday season.
First Presbyterian Church in Effingham held a gift-wrapping ceremony for Operation Christmas Child, a program supported by Samaritan’s Purse, a humanitarian aid group run by Franklin Graham — son of Billy Graham and a noted evangelical missionary. Community members packed various toys and gifts into shoeboxes that will be sent around the world to children who may not otherwise receive Christmas gifts this year.
The gifts range from sporting equipment — like soccer balls — to art supplies — play dough, coloring books and sewing kits — to books and reading materials. All of them are sent out to areas far and wide.
Ellen Ritz, who runs the OCC operation for First Presbyterian, said with each passing year they find themselves doing more and more boxes thanks to increased demand and word-of-mouth.
“We’re probably at our maximum number of boxes that we put together with donations from the community and the church,” Ritz said.
For the most part, Ritz sees a lot of monetary donations come her way. That is used to purchase the many items placed inside the shoeboxes. Those items are bought in off-season periods of the year; for instance, she finds school supplies for 50 cents on clearance and wrapping paper in July when no one is buying it.
“I go out in July and buy most of the things that we need,” Ritz said. “I look all year round for clearance sales. It’s always best bang for your buck to try and touch as many kids as we can.”
Once the boxes are packed, they are sent to collection centers throughout the country. In Effingham, the collection center is Cornerstone Christian Church. From there, they are processed — with books and readings about Jesus Christ included in them — before they are sent out to children all over the world.
Ritz said the project fits in with the overall message that Samaritan’s Purse is attempting to accomplish: to touch the world with the message and teachings of Christ.
“They take the boxes and give them a little story about Jesus and the Bible and then the boxes go out to (children),” Ritz said. “We try and do basic supplies — some soap, some hygiene — then we put a toy in there.”
Saturday proved to be fruitful for the church, as they were able to pack 340 shoeboxes, more than Ritz anticipated. They hope their work is bolstering the spirit of the holidays, both for the children abroad who will receive these presents and for those working on it in Effingham, like Carol Bidrawn, who said it makes one feel good to help out those who may not receive a gift otherwise.
“You can just imagine a little kid opening it and for some of them they wonder, ‘What is this?’ because they’ve never seen anything like that before. But one of them who’s in school now has paper that they can write on (and) things they can write with. I just see that it could expand their life,” said Bidrawn.
Ritz agreed, saying many people may not realize the things they take for granted living in the United States during Christmas as opposed to living in a poorer nation that may not have the kind of amenities seen here in America.
“It’s old talk that’s been said we don’t realize what we have in our country in terms of fresh water, soap, toothbrushes and all that,” Ritz said. “It makes me feel good.”
