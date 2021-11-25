EFFINGHAM — The scent of turkey and all the fixings filled the gymnasium of Cornerstone Church of Effingham Thursday.
Over 150 volunteers spent their Thanksgiving morning to help package close to 1,000 free meals for the 17th Annual Effingham County FISH Thanksgiving Day Dinner.
Susan Elke, president of the organization, was pleased with their work.
“Things seemed to go fairly smooth today,” Elke said.
The meals were to-go, as this is the second year FISH could not host a sit-down dinner due to COVD-19.
The food was prepared by Niemerg’s Steakhouse and brought to the church that morning. About 20 volunteers cut slices of pie and added a little whipping cream while other volunteers set up two food lines to package the meals. Volunteers made trips though the food lines with “to-go” boxes while another set of volunteers dished out the individual portions of food.
Longtime volunteer Deb Huddlestun of Newton brought a couple of special guests with her to help with the Thanksgiving Day dinner — Newton Mayor Joshua Kuhl and his children, Layla and Knox.
“Our neighbor, Deb, has been coming over here on Thanksgiving for several years and has always talked about it, so we decided this year we would come over and volunteer as well,” Kuhl said. “This is a great community for putting this together. It makes you really enjoy the holiday.”
Local Meals on Wheels Supervisor Nancy Hoene of Teutopolis helped cut pies.
“I’ll be delivering meals today as well,” Hoene said.
Site supervisor for the Beecher City Meals on Wheels, Betty Ann Clark, helped package meals. Clark has volunteered for the FISH organization for several years.
“This is part of my mission work,” said Clark, who attends the Beecher City Church of Christ. “It’s just the right thing to do on Thanksgiving morning. My family has their Thanksgiving in the evening.
Sheila West also has been volunteering for several years.
“I enjoy giving back to the community,” West said. “There are so many people who are alone on Thanksgiving and appreciate a meal they wouldn’t otherwise have.”
John Frohning and his son, Logan, were waiting in the food line to help package meals. They traveled from Dieterich to volunteer their time.
“This is our second time. We did this last year as well,” John Frohning said. “I’m trying to teach my son about good community service. It also keeps his energy up. He gets tired easily.”
While many volunteers have made helping with the dinner a tradition, this is the first year Betty Grunloh has volunteered to help.
“I am so thankful for what I have and I would like to help others,” Grunloh said.
Another newcomer, Julie Mitchell, helped package meals.
“This is my first year,” Mitchell said. “This is so nice.”
Volunteer Sister Jane Marie Hotze of St. Anthony Parish in Effingham was one of the volunteers helping with deliveries.
“Effingham is a great place to live. I think it’s great a community can do something like this,” Hotze said. “Look at all of these volunteers! Wow! We’ve really got some good things going on here.”
