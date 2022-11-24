EFFINGHAM — For 18 years, the Effingham community has come together to ensure nobody goes hungry on Thanksgiving.
Well over 100 volunteers helped prepare and serve meals at Cornerstone Christian Church Thursday for Effingham County FISH’s annual tradition of providing free Thanksgiving meals to Effingham County residents.
The congregate Thanksgiving dinner hasn’t been held for the past three years because of COVID-19, but pickup and drop-off meals were available for residents this year.
“Hopefully, next year we get back to it,” said FISH President Susan Elke, who started the Thanksgiving tradition.
Elke said the idea for the annual Thanksgiving meals came about after she and other members of FISH realized several residents who depend on meals from the organization five days a week wouldn’t be served on the days surrounding the holiday.
“It dawned on us all of the sudden that people were not getting a meal on Thanksgiving or the day after and then of course on Saturday and Sunday, so that’s four days in a row they were not getting a meal,” Elke said. “So we decided that it would be nice to do the Thanksgiving. That’s really how it started.”
In her first year of organizing the dinner, Elke said they served 125 meals — a modest figure when compared to the 905 meals that were served Thursday.
She said the event has become a special part of many volunteers’ Thanksgiving tradition.
“It’s a family tradition for a lot of people, and I get new people every year,” Elke said.
Volunteers of all ages filled the Cornerstone Christian Church gym.
“I’ve had children as young as 2 1/2 help out,” Elke said.
Luckily, she had no shortage of volunteers Thursday as 150 helped prepare meals.
The annual Thanksgiving dinner is just one of the many services FISH provides for Effingham County residents. FISH also helps coordinate transportation for medical appointments, holds parking lot giveaways for clothes, hosts an annual Christmas dinner, and collaborates with other organizations like Catholic Charities.
The work of Elke and local volunteers hasn’t gone unnoticed over the years. She said she sometimes receives feedback from some of the residents they serve every year.
“I’ll get notes back saying the food was wonderful. They appreciate it,” she said.
Volunteers like Donna Hecht of Effingham, who helped prepare meals Thursday, said the social aspect of the event is one of the reasons she keeps coming back to help, especially after the pandemic made it difficult for people to interact face to face.
Another volunteer, Adrian Storm of Effingham, said she helped with the dinner because she wanted to earn more community service hours for the National Honor Society, but she came back this year largely because she likes the opportunity to help her community.
“I’ve volunteered for two years now with NHS,” Storm said.
Veteran volunteer Kathy Bushur has been helping at the dinner for approximately 10 years. She helped bag meals after they were prepared Thursday.
Like Elke, Bushur said she was happy to see so many young people volunteering Thursday.
“It’s the thing to do. We should do more volunteering,” she said.
