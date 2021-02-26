The City of Effingham, Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, Effingham Regional Growth Alliance, Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity, and LWIA 23 have partnered with Illinois workNet to host a multi-employer Virtual Job Fair on March 11 from 10 a.m.-noon. We are excited to bring this virtual opportunity to Effingham County and the surrounding areas.
The VJF is a great way for job seekers to discover employment opportunities from local businesses. Attendees can conveniently participate from their computer or phone. They will learn about 100+ available jobs from John Boos & Co., Patterson Technology, Sherwin Williams Distribution Center, Siemer Milling Co., Stevens Industries, and Versatech. Employers will detail information about who they are, their current openings, and how to apply. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions as well.
Registration is required to attend the VJF. Visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dceo-southeast-virtual-job-fair-tickets-141063279065 for tips on preparing for a VJF and to register. We encourage job seekers to attend the Virtual Job Fair to learn more about Effingham County businesses and how to apply for job openings from hiring employers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.