While the City of Effingham continues to deal with ongoing litigation regarding health and safety issues at the Village Square Mall, store owners came to City Hall asking for answers about its future.
On Tuesday, City officials told them the city wants the mall to thrive and does everything it can to get additional businesses in touch with mall management and/or owners.
It also worked to clear up a misconception that the city is currently managing the mall.
“The city does not participate in the leasing or operation of the mall,” said City Attorney Tracy Willenborg. “Much like any other commercial property in the city, where we are advised of interest, we direct those individuals to either management or ownership. We will continue to do that because we want to see this commercial property to thrive.”
Wayne Moran, owner of Effingham Computer Sales & Service, pointed out that the Village Square Mall has 12 stores and a church existing inside the walls of the building.
“Most people don’t realize that – most people think there’s nothing at the mall,” said Moran. “If 12 businesses disappeared off of Jefferson or Keller or if a church disappeared in town, there’d be an uproar over that.”
Moran said store owners have formed a mall store owners association.
“A lot of us are nervous about what’s going to happen,” said Moran, regarding ongoing pending litigation. “We’d like some assurances from the city that should something happen to the mall, there’s not an intention to take over the mall, tear down the mall, close the mall, or raise the rent on the stores.”
He said small businesses inside that mall can’t thrive if it had to find a new location where rent would be more costly.
“We know the place isn’t perfect,” said Moran. “We would really like to thrive in there. But we need some assurance from the city that the intentions are good.”
Another business owner at the mall, Tyler Smith, owner of Smith Archery, had a lot of questions.
“We really want to know what’s going on at the mall,” said Smith. “I came here tonight because I want some direct answers. What’s the future intent? It’s very frustrating as a small business owner in this community.”
Willenborg said there are two pending cases in Effingham County Circuit Court, one that deals with the mall being deemed dangerous and unsafe, which the city has addressed in some areas.
During court hearings, part of those orders authorized the city to perform work throughout the property thereby improving some the unsafe issues.
“The city has done that work,” said Willenborg. “Orders also authorize the city to place liens on the property for the costs incurred. A fourth lien is being placed on the property.”
In the second legal case, the city has placed a foreclosure action on those liens.
“Outside of those orders the city does not participate in or have authority regarding the leasing or operation of the mall,” she said. “The city’s authority is subject to the current orders of the Effingham County Circuit Court and those being the authority to perform work and place liens on the property.”
She told the store owners that throughout the past six years the city has taken efforts to ensure as minimal interruption to the local business owners as possible.
Relative to the future, it depends on the pending litigation of the foreclosure action, which has been ongoing for more than a year in the court.
“It (The Village Square Mall) could have been closed,” said Willenborg. “The city did not request that for many reasons, the most important was, they didn’t want to see that impact to the small business owners. I believe the city has gone out of their way to try to alleviate as much as possible the negative impacts to local business owners.”
In other matters, the council:
• Heard that some safety improvements at the Wabash Avenue rail road crossing, located near Peerless, are planned through efforts of Illinois Commerce Commission and CSX railroad at no cost to the city. The funds will come from the Great Crossing Protection Fund. The cost is expected to be $623,575. The bulk of the payment will come from GCPF, with CSX paying 5 percent.
Public Works Director Jeremy Heuerman said the city has applied for these GCPF in 2016, 2017, 2018, which were never approved. Now, the proposed agreement will include the installation of cantilevered automatic flashing light signals and gates with bells, controlled by constant warning time circuitry and equipped with an event recorder and a remote monitoring system at that crossing located west of the IDOT building, near Peerless.
• Approved use of Motor Fuel Tax funds in the amount of $79,500 to pay for an engineering services agreement with Farnsworth Group for the Rickelman Avenue and Fourth Street Intersection Improvement project.
• Heard that Effingham Wonderland in Lights so far has brought in $16,600 in donations this season, which will go toward new lights next year. When volunteers are present they keep count of the number of vehicles, and records show that 5,600 have been counted this season, said Jodi Thoele, Effingham Tourism Director.
