EFFINGHAM — On the wide expanse of the World Wide Web are a pair of videos regarding Effingham’s Village Square Mall. In them, a person is videotaping a walk-thru of the facility, explaining in so many words just why one of the city’s most venerable shopping institutions had been left to waste.
One of the videos, uploaded in August, showed a facility that had enough stores to count on one hand. Only three stores were open at the mall — a sign that it had, like so many other shopping centers across the country, essentially died.
However, shopping malls can be revived in some capacity. Such was the mission of Steve Linton, the lead pastor of The Journey, a church located inside the mall, when he took over as property manager in March. With only a select few stores and a deteriorating property, he knew that quick action needed to be taken in order to keep the facility running for the foreseeable future.
“Most everything cosmetically inside needed to be fixed, updated (or) replaced,” Linton said. “We didn’t have any of the soda machines (and) none of the benches were out. It looked deserted.”
After almost a full year in charge, Village Square Mall is showing new signs of life, thanks to Linton and with an assist from the state court system. New stores are opening throughout the mall, including Wild Rose Boutique, which moved from its downtown location to a new spot just outside the former JCPenney location, and Reiniger Jewelers, a Metro East-based jewelry chain that placed itself right across from Wild Rose.
In addition, much of the uncertainty surrounding the JCPenney location has subsided. That part of the mall was the key factor in a series of legal proceedings in which the building’s owners, Durga Property Holdings based out of Cincinnati, had held off on repairing the roof of the storefront due to animosity from local contractors, complications from COVID-19 and the contents of an agreement between the city of Effingham and Durga, which required them to replace old insulation and install a new system.
The ugly saga came to a head in July when Judge Michael McHaney of the Fourth Judicial Circuit ruled that Durga could not block the city from completing repairs on the storefront. Appeals continue, but as of this moment, the JCPenney roof is now fully repaired and ready for a possible tenant.
“(It) has been completely remediated at this point,” said Michelle Lilley, the city’s building official.
All of the new openings and the work being done to spruce up the 50-year-old facility has led to new interest from a variety of different companies. With a more uniform design for the building, Linton has heard from many lessees interested in putting their retail establishments into the mall.
“We went from four renters to 14,” Linton said. “We have many conversations going with other people, from local (stores) to a couple of corporate names. (For) our bigger areas — the JCPenney, the Rural King — those conversations are happening.”
With new stores comes new traffic, adding a sense of optimism for the facility’s future. Linton believes opinions on the mall are beginning to shift back as people hear about the new stores and what’s to come, whether that’s from word of mouth or from the mall’s new Facebook page, started in August.
“We’re hearing a lot of positive things,” Linton said. “People are excited about seeing things come back to life. What’s really neat is people have to share (with) you their stories, ‘When I was a kid, I came here and my parents went this way and we went that way and we went to the arcade, etc.’ That’s been great to hear.”
Linton thinks by the end of the year he could have the mall filled with tenants — a remarkable turnaround for a place that many have considered dead. City Administrator Steve Miller is glad people are moving in and providing some new life to the facility.
“(It’s) a good sign,” Miller said. “Having some new stores and having the space occupied is really important, especially in that area. We do like to see the businesses expand and move into the area. The city has been working with the owner on the building code issues, but we’re glad to see that there is movement. People are moving into the mall and it is a space available for local business.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.