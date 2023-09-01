Like every other community in the United States, Effingham County is not immune to substance use and addiction. The issue came to light Thursday night during a vigil in Bliss Park, held in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Day.
Effingham County residents, many recovering from substance use disorder themselves, shared their stories, remembered their loved ones and lit candles during the vigil held by the Effingham County ROSC (Recovery-Oriented Systems of Care) Council.
According to the coordinator of the Effingham County ROSC Council, Samantha Hicks, this is the first time the organization has held a vigil like this in the area.
“We’ve been in Effingham County for about five years,” she said. “We’re raising families here, and we’re here to stay.”
Hicks said the aim of the vigil is to share common stories, remember loved ones, and most of all “break the stigma” surrounding substance use disorder, something that she emphasized is not a choice.
“It is a disease,” Hicks said. “And the more people that know about it and the more that it’s in the face of the community, it’s hard for people to ignore.”
According to Hicks, there have been 43 recorded overdoses that resulted in medical attention this year in Effingham County, and she said the problem hasn’t improved in recent years.
“I would say it’s worse,” Hicks said. “It’s hidden in plain sight a lot of the time. Addiction doesn’t discriminate.”
The Effingham County ROSC Council brought free Narcan to the event as well as information on resources for anyone suffering from substance use disorder and the signs or key indicators of an overdose.
She explained that making Narcan available throughout communities is vitally important, and she said that the organization is going to soon train the staff at Aspire High School and TriStar Academy on how to administer Narcan.
“We’re gonna go train their staff on what Narcan is, signs of an opioid overdose, and really who it targets because it’s not just people that are in the streets,” Hicks said. “We will supply them with Narcan. We do Narcan training for anybody that is interested.”
Hicks said ROSC is a grant funded program from the Illinois Department of Human Services, and a great deal of the money given to the Effingham County ROSC Council goes towards the purchase of Narcan.
“It’s very expensive,” she said.
Additionally, the Effingham County ROSC Council sets up “drug overdose prevention sites” within the community and has already set sites up at Hazel Jane, the Effingham County Health Department and the Effingham Public Library, according to Hicks.
Josh Matheny of Stewardson lost his sister, Savannah, to an overdose and he has also struggled with addiction himself. He shared his story during the vigil.
“I’m five days sober, thank God,” Matheny said.
He said it is difficult “having someone leave this world due to the nastiness within it.”
“I miss her every day,” he said. “I love her.”
Before concluding his speech and encouraging others to “reach out” and “ask for help,” Matheny read a bible verse, Psalms 7:10.
“God is my shield; he will defend me,” he said. “He saves those whose hearts and lives are true and right.”
“And I really believe that Savannah’s heart was true and right.”
Another attendee, Brandy Schlanser of Effingham, also shared her story during the vigil.
“I’ve witnessed a lot of people overdose,” Schlanser said.
Schlanser is now recovering after 20 years of struggling with substance use disorder, and reflected on the moment her brother overdosed yet another time.
“Back in 2020, I was in an AA meeting when I got the phone call that every family member dreads to hear,” Schlanser said. “My brother had overdosed.”
She also said that he overdosed another time when he was with some of her friends and admitted that she hesitated to recommend that the people with him call the police when they notified her about what was happening.
Fortunately, she said her sister, who is a hospice nurse, talked some sense into her, and her brother’s life was saved after three cans of Narcan had to be used to reverse the overdose.
“He would have died that night,” she said. “By the grace of God, my bother has a year sober today.”
Schlanser also reminded those in attendance that the state of Illinois has a law called the Good Samaritan Law which protects those who experience or are with someone experiencing an overdose from prosecution if they seek help from first responders.
“This is in place to encourage people to seek medical treatment, even when someone is overdosing,” she said.
Schlanser has been working as a monitor at HourHouse since May.
HourHouse is an organization that provides treatment and offers community-based programs for anyone suffering from substance use disorder.
While many of the stories shared Thursday evening are similar, each was unique, including that of Susan Miller of Effingham, a recovering addict, who talked about losing Felicia Gabbard to an overdose after being with her for 13 years.
“She didn’t overdose from fentanyl or heroin, she overdosed on Imodium, so it’s not just street drugs that are killing our loved ones,” Miller said. “She was a beautiful human being.”
Miller praised the Effingham County ROSC Council for putting the event together because she believes sharing stories like hers helps others struggling with substance ‘realize they’re not alone.’
“I have a lot of friends hanging on these pictures,” Miller said in reference to the photos of loved ones lost to overdoses which could be seen in the park Thursday evening. “Honestly, if anybody is struggling whatsoever, just reach out. There are alternatives.”
One attendee, Dondi Clay, drove all the way from her home in Memphis, Missouri to show her support for the organization but mostly for her daughter Elizabeth Buening who passed away in Effingham County due to a drug overdose in 2019 at the age of 24.
Clay organized a similar event in Effingham on International Overdose Awareness Day for her daughter in 2019.
“Hopefully, it’ll get bigger each and every year and just grow and the community gets involved because the community needs to get involved,” Clay said of the vigil. “They’re somebody’s children.”
Anyone who would like to get in touch with ROSC can call 217-258-6018.
