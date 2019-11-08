EFFINGHAM — Students at Effingham High School worked to give area veterans their special thank you with the annual program that included a message in 25 different languages.
“To give thanks to our veterans is a simple gesture, but it can be done in so many different ways,” said Mia Burry, a sophomore, standing at the podium before an estimated 700 students and at least 20 veterans.
“A card, a handshake and saluting the flag are common ways that we can do this, but we can also speak words of gratitude to those who served.”
Then, in 25 different languages via a short video, the students said, “Thank you for your service.”
The Veterans program was led by the EHS social studies and history department with contributions from the band and chorus departments, technology and multimedia departments, plus support from secretaries and custodians to make the program all come together.
The finishing touch was when the several hundred students lined the hallway from the gym to the library making a path of appreciation for the veterans – giving each and every one of them a resounding applause as they passed by the students.
A reception was held in the library at the conclusion.
Among those filing past the students and staff was World War II Navy Veteran Cecil J. Poe, who is 91. He was flanked by his daughter, Daylene Johnson, and his niece, Rebecca Meyers.
He described the program this way: “It was great.”
Poe served the U.S. Navy on the USS John W. Thomason where he was a fireman. He served in both Japan and Alaska, for three years.
“After I got to Japan, and back and out of those rough waters, I was ready to go anywhere,” Poe said about being stationed in Alaska. “I was glad to serve. Glad to do it.”
Daylene Johnson said her father couldn’t swim, so when the other Navy guys were taking a break with a swim in ocean, he would be the sharpshooter looking out for the sharks.
“We were way out there in the middle of the ocean,” said Poe.
Son-in-law Randy Johnson said Cecil Poe had told him about how he had just gotten paid but somehow he dropped his entire pay into the ocean. Luckily his superiors believed his story and paid him a second time due to the incident.
“I’m proud to be his (Cecil Poe’s) grandson,” said Parker Johnson, 27, and a 2011 EHS graduate. “He is awesome.”
Another former EHS student, Madison Crain, now in her second year of a six year enlistment with the US Air Force attended the event. Her mother, Dawn Thies, said she’s proud of her daughter, although some days are hard. She’s based at Scott Air Force base currently.
Kevin Jamison, 48, U.S. Navy veteran with 24 years of service from 1989 to 2013, said he served in the first Gulf War and Operation Iraqi Freedom. He’s a returning visitor to the program and he enjoyed the touch of the students lining the halls.
“Personally, I loved seeing the world, but also getting the satisfaction of doing my part in serving my country,” said Jamison, about his long military career.
Jamison was a part of the Honor Guard during the program, along with Bob Thies, Gene Jackson, Tony Koester, Garland Bloemker and Archie Landreth.
“We had 20 students that took part with presenting the program, all which are a part of the History Club.” said Ryan Ervin, EHS social studies teacher and one of the coordinators of the program. “That includes 10 speakers, six door greeters, four students who helped move uniforms and do other tasks.”
The Effingham County Cultural Center and Museum donated several historic military uniforms with a story from local servicemen and women from the county. Ryan Ervin said the added touch for this year’s program came with the help of Delaine Donaldson and Jane Ries at ECCCM.
EHS students gave some history about local veteran such as:
• Albert Henry Mellendorf, a WW I veteran born in 1889 in Lucas Township, Effingham County, and was inducted into the Army service in 1918 at age 29.
• Justice Joseph Hutson, a Korean War veteran, born in 1932 in Mason, and entered the Army service in 1951. He served with the First Cavalry Division while fighting in Korea.
• Lawrence John Tegeler, a World War II veteran, born in 1912, and grew up in Green Creek, served in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the light cruiser USS Springfield, which helped escort President Roosevelt to the Malta Conference in 1945.
• Alphonse H. Niebrugge, a World War II veteran, was born in Green Creek and entered the Army in 1944. He was stationed in Great Britain, then France where he fought in the Battle of the Bulge with the 2nd Armored Division. His tank was nicknamed, “Get Us There.”
• Alberta Samford, an Army nurse during World War II, enlisted in the Army Nurse Corps in 1943, after graduating high school and nursing school. She was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant because the Army knew that many soldiers would not obey a nurse’s command. She served in hospitals in the Pacific Theater, specifically in Australia. She later worked at St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital.
• Albert Seiler, Vietnam veteran serving in the Army, is a St. Anthony High School graduate of 1964. He was among a group of 37 young men drafted from Effingham County during the Vietnam War. He was the sixth of six boys in his family to serve.
The Effingham High School band, directed by Trent Mason, played Armed Forces Medley for the veterans in the audience. The chorus, directed by Michael Lambton, performed tunes such as: God Bless America and The National Anthem.
Ervin said, not only is this program important to say “thank you” to local veterans, but it is also a teaching tool for the students. Preparation begins in August for the November program.
He credited several other people, including Jim Hammer, Sarah Wyckoff and Aaron Witges for their help from the history department.
“We need to take the time to thank our veterans and let them know how much we respect them and appreciate them – and appreciate what they have done for all of us,” said Ervin.
EHS Senior Andrew Austin has plans to join the U.S. Marines and already is training in the Delayed Entry Program intended for high school students a year away from enlisting.
“Honestly, I’m inspired to do it,” said Austin, after the program. “I’ll be leaving July 6.”
Another student, Riley Arend, a junior at EHS, said the program is always meaningful.
“I feel that people might not be grateful during their normal everyday lives, but when you see all of them come together like today, it clicks.”
Taylor Armstrong, a junior at EHS, said she enjoys the part of the program when all of those who have served stand up in the audience – and then those who are younger and have just enlisted and are about to begin their service.
“I also enjoy standing in the hallways and just talking to the veterans,” said Armstrong. “I think they also like it. It just shows that there are a lot of people who really care.”
