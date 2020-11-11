A sizeable crowd gathered in downtown Effingham under a blue and sunny sky on Wednesday to honor those who serve and have served in all branches of the U.S. military.
Members of the Theodore J. Hoffman Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1769 and Auxiliary of Effingham served as hosts for this year's Veterans Day ceremony.
This year's ceremony was held at the Effingham County Veterans Memorial on the southwest lawn of the Effingham County Museum.
Serving as Master of Ceremonies for this year's ceremony was Theodore J. Hoffman V.F.W. Post 1769 Quartermaster Gary Buehnerkemper. First Christian Church of Effingham Pastor David McConnoll gave the invocation and benediction.
Patrick and Julie Zuber sang the Star-Spangled Banner and Matt Stead played Taps. In addition to members from host Theodore J. Hoffman V.F.W. Post 1769 and Auxiliary, organizations participating were from American Legion Post 120 of Effingham and Auxiliary, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924 and Auxiliary and Disabled American Veterans (D.A.V.) Chapter 7 of Effingham County and Auxiliary.
First Sergeant Jeremy Deters, representing VFW Post 1769, served as keynote speaker.
“I want to begin by expressing my gratitude for those of you who are here today and giving me the opportunity to speak to you today. For the world, for our country and our community, 2020 has been an unusually difficult year,” Deters said. “I am honored you have taken time out of your lives to help ensure Veterans Day remains a special day.”
“Veterans Day is a day on which we as Americans have a lot to remember,” Deters said. “We remember the wars fought to defend, protect and preserve the freedoms we enjoy in this country.”
He said we should remember all of veterans who have gone to war that have give of themselves for peace and safety. He also recognized veterans gave their lives to protect our freedom.
“To us it isn't just a another day overlooked and ignored. To the more than one and a half members of the V.F.W. and our V.F.W. Auxiliary it is a day to both celebrate and honor the millions of soldiers, sailors, airmen, Marines and Coast Guardsmen that have selflessly gone whenever and where ever they were called,” Deters said.
He said Veterans Day is a day of reflection.
“I can tell you now those who have served in the military share common values and that serving our nation brings with it a special as special bond that is forged by common experiences,” Deters said. “Veterans differ in every way imaginable, but we posses an equal love of our home, family and country."
Deters, a resident of rural Teutopolis, served three tours overseas as a member of the Paris, IL based 232 Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 1544 Transportation Company, Illinois Army National Guard. Deters joined the Illinois Army National Guard in January of 2001. In 2004, he was deployed as a machine gunner for a convoy security unit in Iraq for one year, deployed for 10 months as a transportation sergeant in Kuwait and Iraq in 2011 and deployed to Afghanistan in 2015 for a nine-month tour of duty.
Deters has received a Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal and Army Commendation Medal.
“America is the best country on earth as a direct result of those who serve it. Thank you to all of my brothers and sisters in arms,” Deters said. “Today is our day and I hope you enjoy it.”
