A driver was injured after her vehicle struck a deer on Interstate 70 near Greenup.
Illinois State Police reported a black 2017 Nissan Altima driven by Na Shanti L. Jones, 38, of Madison, struck a deer attempting to cross Interstate 70 eastbound at about milepost 115.
As a result of the collision, the airbags deployed. Jones was transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not life threatening. The accident occurred at 5:06 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.