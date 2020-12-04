Effingham police reported that at 1:01 p.m. Dec. 2 at the intersection of North Keller Drive and West Evergreen Avenue a vehicle driven by Mahum G. Rauf, 16, Effingham, rear-ended a vehicle driven by Lillian M. Day, 17 Effingham. There were no injuries or citations.

Charles Mills can be reached at charles.mills@effinghamdailynews.com or by phone at 217-347-7151 ext. 126.

